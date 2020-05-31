Rick and Morty season 5 premiere date hopes on Adult Swim







Following tonight’s finale on Adult Swim, should you have expectations for a Rick and Morty season 5? Beyond that, when can you expect it to actually premiere?

Let’s go ahead and hand out some of the very good news — this show is not going to be ending anytime soon. Season 4 was a part of a massive, 70-episode renewal for the series, which is clearly being set up to be a tentpole for a really long time. This is a show with a dedicated following, an international brand, and can serve as a launching pad for a lot of other shows that are out there within the Adult Swim world.

In the end, though, you’re going to be waiting a long time to see whatever is going to be coming up on the show moving forward. There is no firm premiere date for season 5, and we don’t anticipate that there is going to be one at any point in the near future. While work on this show should be able to continue despite the current health crisis, there are often big breaks between seasons. We’d love for new episodes to emerge at some point in 2021, but it’s really all about whenver the stories are ready. It’s best to focus on the comedy and the story first and foremost.

Even though Rick and Morty does still have dozens of episodes still on its renewal, we’re not going to go so far as to say that this is a show destined to last the run of a Family Guy. It’s only a select few comedies that get anywhere close to this, so we’d classify this right now as a show that you really shouldn’t take for granted. Enjoy it while it’s on, and also see how many other shows it manages to inspire down the road. We already know that a lot of networks and content creators are looking towards it.

