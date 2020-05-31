The Flash season 7 spoilers: Synopsis hints at post-Eva aftermath







The Flash season 7 is currently set to premiere in the new year, and there’s going to be all sorts of chaos that we have a chance to see throughout. We’ve also got confirmation now that the saga of Eva/Mirror Master is going to be coming to an end.

(Warning: Predictable spoilers coming up.)

The CW has released a new synopsis for season 7 (via TVLine), and it shouldn’t come as that much of a shock to anyone that they are confirming the end of the Mirror Master saga. Did you really think that she was going to defeat Barry and the rest of the team? What’s interesting to us is the aftermath of it, as it does seem as though a new threat is going to enter the picture and cause some chaos. Read on…

After a thrilling cliffhanger which saw the new Mirror Master victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris. With help from the rest of Team Flash — which includes Caitlin Snow, Cisco Ramon, Ralph Dibny and Nash Wells, as well as the Flash’s adoptive father Joe West, meta-attorney Cecile Horton, tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk — Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he’ll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team — and his marriage — apart.

Is this new threat one related to the Iris-centric ending of this past episode? We think it’s possible, mostly because it’s hard to envision a normal villain like a Godspeed or a Red Death (who we’re still hoping for) causing some problems for Barry and Iris’ marriage. We just hope that, no matter who the threat is, we’ll see a storytelling quality similar to what we got for most of season 6. While Iris has been locked away for too long, that is really the largest issue in what we felt was otherwise a very entertaining season.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 7?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: the CW.)

