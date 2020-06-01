Killing Eve season 3 finale: How did Kenny die? Eve, Villanelle’s future







The Killing Eve season 3 finale arrived on BBC America tonight with extremely high hopes. Just think for a moment about how many stories there were left to pay off. There was the loose end when it comes to Kenny’s death, hype for an Eve / Villanelle reunion, and then the aftermath of everything for Carolyn, who has been spiraling in grief for most of the season.

Yet, in the finale we saw Carolyn have a chance to get justice — at least when it comes to the person within the 12 she decided was worthy of taking out. Paul is gone. She had a chance to murder Konstantin, the man who was responsible in some ways for Kenny’s death. Per his own story, he came to Kenny to recruit him into the 12, feeling that he knew too much about the organization. Yet, when Kenny backed away in fear of Konstantin, he fell to his death.

If Paul is responsible for Mo’s death and leading the charge, then Carolyn taking him out makes a certain degree of sense. We don’t know if it is going to actually provide her peace, but nothing may. Pushing Geraldine away isn’t a confirmed way of helping her, either.

Are Eve and Villanelle moving forward alone?

The final scene in the finale tonight was a thing of sublime beauty. The two found a way to walk away from each other and never look back after what they went through. Eve claimed that she wanted the monster within her to go away, and no doubt Villanelle encouraged an inner darkness that was within her.

They walked away from each other on the bridge, ready to seemingly embrace what the future could be alone. Yet, Eve looked back. Then, Villanelle did the same. This is the two of them recognizing fully that they can’t live without each other, even if Eve may claim that she wants to. It’s an ending that could have served as a series conclusion in some ways, given that it feels like many major loose ends are tied up.

Yet, it does also set the stage for these two characters working together in a new season — maybe to stop other killers. Or, do they embrace the darkness together? This is the question at the center of Killing Eve now — what is good? What is bad? What can Eve and Villanelle bring out of each other? We will be waiting for ages in order to find out.

