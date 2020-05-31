Penny Dreadful: City of Angels episode 6 preview, ratings update







Curious to learn more about Penny Dreadful: City of Angels episode 6? This is an episode that has a lot going on. There are some significant twists coming, a few different revelations, and Diego is going to find himself at the center of a tough situation.

Given how far we are into the season at this point, you gotta think that this is when things are going to really start heating up. All of this could lead into a dramatic, even fiery end to this season. (Given the events of the pilot, fire can almost certainly be expected here.)

For a few more details all about what lies ahead here, be sure to check out the full Penny Dreadful: City of Angels episode 6 synopsis now:

Tiago and Lewis interrogate Diego; Adelaide warns Molly about her personal desires; Townsend learns of Kurt’s surprising past; Peter Craft makes a decision about his marriage with Linda; Maria tracks down Mateo and pleads with him to come home.

How is it faring in the ratings?

We haven’t discussed the performance of City of Angels too much so far, but we’re not sure that Showtime is getting precisely what they hoped for out of it. To date, we’re seeing the series average around 360,000 live viewers an episode — while these constitute just a small sample of viewers when you bring in DVR numbers and internet streams, it is still important to gauge your live, traditional viewership. It’s usually at least a good representation of sample size.

For some comparisons, another Showtime drama in Billions is currently bringing in over 600,000 live viewers an episode. Meanwhile, the original Penny Dreadful averaged in its final season close to 580,000 viewers. Maybe the numbers level off more when you consider external measures, but there is no guarantee of anything beyond this season at the moment.

What do you want to see from Penny Dreadful: City of Angels episode 6 and beyond that?

