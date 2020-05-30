White Collar revival: Creator hoping for ‘short season’ in the future







One of the most exciting TV-related headlines to come out of the past several weeks is the one centering on a White Collar revival. There’s no guarantee that it will happen, but the fact that Matt Bomer, multiple cast members, and creator Jeff Eastin are on board is encouraging. The challenge now comes in finding the proper hope, making the financials work, and then planning out how to do it. The latter is almost impossible in this current climate so in the end, we’re going to suggest patience and a lot of it.

So one of the more interesting questions that is out there about a revival at the moment is simply this — what form will it take? Can we anticipate something akin to a full season, or is a TV movie the best option? While nothing is confirmed, Eastin wrote on Twitter earlier today in a brief Q&A that they are “trying for a short season.” Personally, we’re hoping for something similar to the six episodes that the final season had.

With the way that White Collar wrapped things up, we’ve long felt like there was all sorts of room for the show to pick back up. You can jump forward in time years and, from there, find a way to get Neal Caffrey back around Mozzie, Peter, and several other familiar faces. We also think that there are no real shortage of ideas out there, especially when you think about the heist genre and how under-represented it still is.

So, for now, we’re going to keep crossing our fingers that something will come to fruition here. There are a lot of streaming services that in particular could benefit from White Collar — it’d be a way to get more subscribers and interest in what they are offering right away! (Peacock is doing this with Psych 2: Lassie Come Home.)

