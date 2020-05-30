Hightown episode 3 video: The search for Krista presses on







As you prepare for Hightown episode 3 airing on Starz this weekend, some of the pieces are starting to come together.

For Jackie, she’s already figured out some aspects of Sherry’s murder and wants to get to the bottom of it. A big priority for her is, of course, finding Krista. Thanks to following the trail and clues from her time in recovery, she’s realized her value in trying to get answers. What she may also not be realizing along the way is just how much perpetual danger she is getting herself into. These are not easy people to crack who she is infiltrating, and this is also not her typical jurisdiction in the slightest.

A big part of what will make episode 3 interesting is continuing to see Jackie try to tow the line between how she investigates and how actual investigators react to it. Will her findings be taken seriously, and is she going to compromise either her sobriety or her career chances along the way? She is skating a very thin line.

In the end, though, the promo below definitely suggests that all circumstances surrounding this case are going to be spiraling, and it’s enough to make us wonder this — how much crazier are things going to get over the next few episodes? Is there going to be a way for Jackie to ever put the pieces of her life together? This is not a show wasting a lot of time before getting to some of the great stuff. The drama and the danger is all very much present right now.

If you are looking for a great summer crime thrilled, we absolutely can’t promote this show enough — it’s intense, has interesting characters, and it’s crazy to think it is all only beginning.

