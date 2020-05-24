Hightown episode 3 spoilers: What is Jackie’s next move?







As we move into Hightown episode 3 airing on Starz next weekend, we’re going to be seeing Jackie continue to do what she can to solve the case — even if she’s an unlikely hero in a lot of ways. Her personal life is a wreck, she’s far out of her jurisdiction, and she’s having to receive treatment just so that she can even continue to do her part to help. It’s a delicate balance that she has to walk, and we’re going to see that explored throughout a lot of what we see.

We don’t anticipate an abundance of closure as to the murder case in episode 3 — instead, go ahead and expect things to swerve in some particularly violent directions. Ray has already shown some of his own flaws, and those are only going to expand.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Hightown episode 3 synopsis right now:

Jackie goes back to rehabilitation as a part of her plan to continue her investigation; Ray and Renee go too far while he begins to close in on Osito; Junior begins his path towards becoming a proper soldier to serve his country.

If you haven’t had an opportunity to check out Hightown so far, we do think there are reasons aplenty for excitement. Monica Raymund has been fantastic through the first two episodes, showcasing Jackie’s effectiveness while also identifying her frailties. She’s determined and stubborn when she needs to be, but she also fails at times when it comes to getting out of her own way. It also still feels like a world we barely see explore on television — it’s visually remarkable, while also still gritty, intense, and interesting. Starz has potentially one of the best shows of the summer on their hands, and we’re excited to see how the rest of it unfolds.

