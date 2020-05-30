NCIS season 17: Just how dominant was it, ratings-wise?







NCIS has been on television way longer than a decade and a half. That alone is rather remarkable, no? What’s perhaps even more so, and somewhat underrated by some, is the enormous commercial impact it continues to make to this day.

For more, all you have to do is look at the latest numbers for the end of the season! We went back and looked at some live+7 ratings data for the final episodes of season 17, and what we found was that the show is pulling more than 16 million viewers a week. To think, that information is only including American viewers, and isn’t even necessarily accounting for all internet streams. It continue to make the show one of the most-watched in all of America, and it has a global audience that dwarfs even that.

So how is NCIS continuing to remain this popular after so many years? We think comfort is a big part of the equation. While we all do love occasionally shows that are going to twist our thinking or challenge us, it’s also quite nice here and there to have a show that is just comfort. While NCIS deals with murder cases and action, there are funny one-liners, characters we know and care about, and a spirit that celebrates heroes and what’s good in the world. It’s an inspirational show in that way and it finds a way to mold the classic crime procedural into something uniquely its own. Because of the military angle, it stands out somewhat from the pack.

It’s when you look at these live+7 ratings that it is easy to figure out how we’re going to be getting an NCIS season 18, no matter when it’s able to premiere. So long as the cast is interested, we also have a having a season 19 could happen. (It’d be great to see it arrive at a season 20 down the road.)

