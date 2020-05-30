Lucifer season 5: Are we looking towards a July premiere date?







We know that the wait for a Lucifer season 5 premiere date has been a long one and in all honesty, we have a hard time imagining that we’ll be hearing something else this weekend.

Yet, doesn’t it feel like some news is on the horizon? We’ve already heard some reports that an announcement could be coming before long, but the show is not present on Netflix’s June calendar for releases. It’s with this in mind that we’re starting to wonder about one timeframe in particular: July 4. This is when Netflix tends to launch some of their bigger shows. Stranger Things 3 premiered at this point, and it allowed the streaming service to control a time period where there isn’t all that much in the way of new programming on elsewhere.

So what we’re trying to say here is rather simple: If Netflix wants to claim control of a lucrative window, why not start up Lucifer at this point? Viewers will be off work due to the holiday, and many of them may be remaining home in the first place due to the global health crisis.

Note that there is no verification that this is when Lucifer will premiere, since some of it may depend on if episodes are 100% locked in and also if Netflix is trying to spread programming around with production stopped on all of their shows. It is still something to consider, and at the moment, it makes more sense than a lot of other options that are out there. This has turned out to be one of their more successful shows, to the point that they were willing to renege on their idea of having this be the final season.

