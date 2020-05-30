Agents of SHIELD season 7 spoilers: MCU tie-ins, spin-off chatter







At this point we’re an episode into Agents of SHIELD season 7, and of course there is even more hype than ever before! This is an exciting season, after all, and we have a good feeling it’s only going to get more so the longer we spend traversing time. The premiere brought us FDR, but then beyond that a really fascinating story that led to Coulson’s admission that in order to save SHIELD, there is a real need to save HYDRA.

So if that wasn’t fascinating enough for you, why not talk through the idea of the team ultimately having some surprise tie-ins to the MCU at large? Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, executive producer Jed Whedon had the following to say about the idea of the show creating a connection to some established mythology: “We’re going to bump into something.”

So yea … that’s not giving a whole lot away, but it is absolutely still exciting. If you do find yourself interested in a little more news, as well, just take a look at what fellow executive producer Jeffrey Bell had to say to the aforementioned site:

Those issues are way above our pay grade, you know, and so with the new Disney+ and with all the restructuring that Disney is doing with ABC, and Marvel, those kinds of questions really are above what we have any say in.

This isn’t exactly confirmation of anything, but it’s also not Bell coming out and giving a hard “no” to the subject of the franchise’s future. We have to believe with that in mind, there may be a tiny bit of hope. The only thing that we can say on the subject of spin-off talk is simply that if it happens, it’s pretty unlikely that it would be on ABC. It’s pretty clear at this point that Marvel is consolidating a lot of their TV products over on Disney+, so something could eventually be moved over there.

