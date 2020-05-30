Killing Eve season 3 finale sneak peek: Will Eve find answers?







The Killing Eve season 3 finale is just about here! There’s a lot to be excited about from start to finish here, but also reasons for concern.

After all, just think about the desperate situation that some of these characters are now in. Eve is intent on getting answers in regards to Kenny’s death, but beyond just that, she’s also been working to track down Villanelle, as well. All of this could lead her to a new place, and in the sneak peek below (via Extra), you see her visiting what is effectively a betting institution in order to get some answers about Bruce Fletcher. She wants to speak with him, and that leads to a phone call being made.

When we are thinking about this finale in general, there are a handful of different things to expect. For starters, Eve and Villanelle are going to be spending more time together — not only that, but they could even be working together by the time that all of this is over. There could be an opportunity in here in order to see them take down the 12, but the problem is that they’re always going to be so combustible. The one thing that could bind the two of them together is the notion that they may not have too many other places to turn. Eve’s not the same person she was back in season 1, and Villanelle has always been impulsive. There’s also the fact that they’ve each almost killed one another already…

