Better Call Saul season 6: Your writers room progress report







We know that we’re going to be waiting a long time for Better Call Saul season 6 to premiere on AMC — that much is a given.

Yet, it is rather comforting to know that whenever filming for the series starts back up, they will be doing so with a full collection of scripts likely together. Work continues steadily on them these days, even in the midst of a health crisis of this nature.

In a recent post on Twitter, executive producer Thomas Schnauz confirmed that the writers room first started off in February for the show — with everyone now isolated, the group if convening virtually over Zoom. This is the same thing that many writers rooms are doing all over the world right now, since it is at least one part of television production that can continue even if everyone isn’t in the same place.

We’ve noted this before, but even in a different situation we don’t imagine that Better Call Saul would be filming at this present part of the year. More than likely, we’re still months out from that and would be regardless. If production begins by nearly next year, there’s a good chance at a 2021 premiere date. The most important thing, though, especially for a show of this quality, is that all of the proper time is taken to make it great. We know that this can mean some really long waits between seasons, but it’s been proven time and time again to be worthwhile. We still feel like season 5 is the strongest season we’ve seen yet.

