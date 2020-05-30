Power Book III: Raising Kanan spoilers: The latest casting scoop







We’re probably going to be waiting a long time to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan on the air, but that’s not stopping us from looking at the latest casting news!

Let’s dive into what we’re hearing today. According to a report from Deadline, Ade Chike Torbert (David Makes Man) is going to have a recurring role on the Starz prequel series. His role is that of Scrappy, described as one of the “most troubled soldiers” for Raq (Patina Miller), mother of Kanan (Mekai Curtis) and someone he looked up to in terms of how she worked to run her empire. Based on this description, it sounds like Scrappy is also a mentor-of-sorts for a young Kanan: “With a street savvy as strong as his heart and loyalty to the crew, he reluctantly watches over Kanan and teaches him the inner workings of the family business.”

One of the exciting things about Raising Kanan is simply going to be seeing how the show works to give us a more panoramic picture of what Kanan Stark’s life was really like. We don’t know a whole lot about some of his early days and why he became the person that he did, and this show will help to fill in the tracks. We know that filming was just getting underway when production was forced to shut down, meaning that there’s almost no way to imagine this show coming in 2020. We could be waiting a good while to see what’s coming next — think in terms of 2021, at the earliest.

We are still hoping that there are going to be great things from the next series in the saga — Power Book II: Ghost. Filming was at least closer to completion there before the shutdown.

