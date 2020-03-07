Power Book III: Raising Kanan spoilers: London Brown, more cast







We know that Power Book III: Raising Kanan has the potential to be an epic prequel to what we saw on the show proper. We also know that there are a lot of exciting surprises still in store. Sure, you know part of the story, but we get the sense that the producers are banking on finding a few different ways to surprise along the way.

So where does this bring us now? Think in terms of some of the latest casting news! There were a whole slew of names that were announced today by Deadline — look below to get some additional information now.

London Brown – The former Ballers star is going to have a key role as Marvin, the brother of Raq (Patina Miller) and uncle to Kanan (Mekai Curtis). Here’s more info:

Marvin is the older brother to Raq (Patina Miller) and Lou-Lou (Malcolm Mays) Thomas. Father to Jukebox and uncle to Kanan. The oldest of the Thomas siblings, what he lacks in smarts he makes up for in volatile aggression. A hothead who is quick to spring to a fight, he’s a mainstay of the family business, and as such, freely asserts his opinions on how to run things – though his ideas are typically dismissed by his smarter, shrewder younger siblings. His quick temper and loud personality make it difficult for his daughter Jukebox to connect with him, not that he would even notice her attempts.

Malcolm Mays – You may know Mays from playing the part of Kevin on Snowfall. Now, he will be taking on the role of Lou-Lou, Raq’s younger brother:

He is the youngest of the three Thomases and uncle to Kanan and Jukebox. Unlike Raq and Marvin, Lou-Lou is seemingly gentle, soft spoken – but he is also tough and fiercely loyal and won’t hesitate to pull the trigger when called upon. Often the voice of reason, Raq trusts Lou-Lou’s judgment, and relies on him as her right-hand man for work and family matters. Lou-Lou has a passion for the music business, and has big dreams of a future beyond the family business.

Shanley Caswell – She plays Pride’s daughter Laurel on NCIS: New Orleans. Here, she’s got a very different sort of role in Detective Burke. She is the partner to Omar Epps’ character, Detective Howard. Want more?

A third-generation cop but first-generation female detective from a long line of Irish cops. Burke comes from a long line of Irish-American cops, but is the first female detective in her family. She is hard working, smart, and desperate to project a tough exterior – both to her partner and to the hard-knock crews she encounters on patrol – but Burke is green, and it shows.

Toby Sandeman – The former The Royals actor is going to be Symphony Bosket, who sounds like a love interest to Raq:

Handsome, suave, cool, confident. Intelligent and intellectually curious, Symphony is getting his Masters in Urban Planning while moonlighting as a bartender at a popular night club. When he meets Raq, sparks fly – and despite their very different worlds, they quickly form an authentic romantic connection that will challenge them both.

Joey Bada$$ – Meanwhile, the Mr. Robot actor is going to play a character known simply by the name of Unique:

Undeniably the biggest drug kingpin in South Jamaica, Queens, Unique was handed the keys to the castle by his brother, who’s spending the rest of his life in prison. Unique is Raq’s main rival in the quest for domination of the streets. Handsome, hard, shrewd, he’s the man in every way. Unique runs the blocks, negotiating for control of the neighborhood, and when there’s an obstacle, he’s tough but fair. Until he isn’t. If a rival crosses a line, Unique will always retaliate to protect his own.

