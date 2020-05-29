Shark Tank revisited: Boho, Safety Nailer, Bohana, GroupHug







Tonight on Shark Tank, you’re going to see Boho, Safety Nailer, Bohana, and GroupHug back in action! These products were originally featured on the March 20 episode, which feels almost like a world away at this point. This is the day when much of the country began to shut down, and we do wonder how all of these business were impacted by it.

Consider this article your update to go along with spoilers from the episode. Know those lie within. Sometimes, we have more information to offer in these Revisited pieces as deals close and we get further away from the original air date.

Before we get to the products themselves, check out the initial synopsis:

“1117” – Friends from Tempe and Phoenix, Arizona, introduce the Sharks to the future with their stylish and affordable mobile real estate concept. An immigrant from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, now based in Boston, Massachusetts, showcases what she thinks is the ideal alternative snack to popcorn—a tasty treat with Indian roots. An entrepreneur from New York City has a sustainable, portable solution to powering small tech devices. Finally, an entrepreneur from Virginia Beach, Virginia, shows he has more than a few tricks up his sleeve as he pitches a new way to ensure safety while using tools on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, MAY 29 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/20/20)

Bohana – The company sells popped water-lily seeds that they are even delivering to your home — in this current crisis, that beats having to pick up snacks elsewhere. The website notes that there are some understandable shipping delays, but it does seem like it’s full-steam ahead after the initial airing on the episode. (They scored a deal with Kevin O’Leary.)

Boho – The camper van company was able to strike a deal with Barbara Corcoran during the episode and it does seem as though we’re seeing things move forward here in a positive direction … or at least as positive as they can right now. This is one of those products that it’s tricky to sell like hotcakes during a time when people are barely able to travel.

GroupHug – If you want a small solar panel that can make your home or business all the more energy-efficient, this is your solution! There was a deal made with Mark Cuban in the tank — we haven’t seen too much evidence of change since the initial airing but, as we’ve said, it’s only been a couple of months.

Safety Nailer – It’s no real shock that this company got a deal with Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and Rohan Oza. It’s functionality is great, it comes at an affordable price point, and it makes nailing-in difficult projects all the easier. This is the sort of simple product that can sell well in hardware stores and online for people who are looking for an easy way to solve a problem.

