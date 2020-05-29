The Blacklist season 8: Hopes for James Spader, Raymond Reddington







What is going to be coming up for Raymond Reddington on The Blacklist season 8? Rest assured that this is a question a lot of people want an answer to. We just don’t think that getting said answer is going to come altogether easily. This is a show that loves to tease you and withhold info as long as possible … much as James Spader’s character often does with Liz.

So how can the show continue to push forward Reddington’s story? What are the most interesting ways to go about it? Below, we do have five different suggestions that are worthy of some further discussion.

1. Explore his illness – At this point, you have to. Don’t gloss over and tease us with it anymore. It feels like this is an answer we can get without a lot of the other secrets coming out … but maybe that is just what they want us to believe. Maybe it is somehow connected to Reddington’s identity.

2. Can he find a way to stop Katarina? – One of the more difficult parts of the story to digest right now is that Reddington seems to be a step behind on a lot of things, including Liz’s own allegiance. Even if he can’t quite figure out where she stands, it would be nice to see him work further to slow down Katarina or at least try and quiet whatever she is trying to do. Is it just about the Townsend Directive, or is that a cover for something more?

3. Show him working with Liz again – The Task Force is fundamental to the show, and it’s with that in mind that we’d like to see more of an old-school element of the two working in tandem — even if they aren’t always on the same page.

4. Explore his history with Ilya – How did the two become good friends? How involved has Ilya been through a lot of the series? If season 8 isn’t going to be the final season, you don’t have to give us all the answers … but a number of them would be nice.

5. Explain his purpose – The predictable question is “who is Raymond Reddington,” but there’s another critical one here — why does he do the things that he does? That is equally valuable as we look towards whatever the end of the show could be.

