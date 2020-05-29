Young Sheldon will join The Big Bang Theory at HBO Max







HBO Max officially launched this week with a library that includes The Big Bang Theory — and its now adding the prequel to the roster.

Today, the streaming service confirmed that Young Sheldon will be coming on board at some unspecified time in the future, which allows you the entire Sheldon Cooper timeline that has been produced. Young Sheldon is still on the air, with a fourth season currently set on the CBS fall schedule. It’s one of the biggest current comedy hits on TV, and there could be a hope that this deal could get even more people hooked while they also check out repeats of the classic sitcom.

In a statement confirming the news, here is what Young Sheldon co-creators Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro had to say:

“In order for Sheldon Cooper to visit his younger self, he would need to manipulate spacetime. All you actually need is HBO Max … We are so pleased that Young Sheldon will be reunited with his future self on HBO Max, and we are excited for fans, new and old, to be able to binge both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon for the first time.”

Meanwhile, HBO Max’s own boss Kevin Reilly added the following:

“We now feel like our Big Bang offering is complete. We are so proud to be the home of this beloved franchise and the place where new and existing fans can learn about young Sheldon Cooper’s roots.”

Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory join a crowded HBO Max field that includes a number of movies, plus episodes of Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, and original series geared towards audiences of all ages. In the competitive streaming-service environment that is out there, it’s very much important that all services get familiar IPs. This one makes a good bit of sense given that Young Sheldon, like The Big Bang Theory, shares a parent company with HBO Max in Warner Bros.

What do you think about Young Sheldon streaming over at HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







