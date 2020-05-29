Cush Jumbo leaving The Good Fight; season 5 status unclear







The Good Fight is coming back for a season 5, but when it happens, it’s going to be without Cush Jumbo as a series regular.

In what is yet another shocking announcement when it comes to the CBS All Access series today, we’re going to be losing the actress behind the role of Lucca Quinn. She first originated the role over on The Good Wife, but soon after became a lead over on the streaming spin-off. Based on her statement via TVLine, it sounds as though Jumbo’s exit has been planned for a while … but also interrupted due to the global health crisis cutting the fourth season short:

“I have had the most amazing time over the last five years working with [showrunners Robert and Michelle King] and the crews of both The Good Wife and The Good Fight. I will miss them all so much, but am so excited to explore pastures new. Due to the pandemic forcing us to shut down early we weren’t able to wrap up Lucca’s story fully and so I hope if schedules allow I can return next season to do that.”

This sentiment was executed by Robert and Michelle King in a statement of their own:

“We’ve loved every moment of working with Cush for the last five years and everyone in The Good Fight universe will miss her terribly. Given the pandemic-forced premature ending of Season 4, it’s our hope that Cush will be able to return when we resume filming Season 5 in order to give Lucca a proper send-off.”

The Good Fight is in general very much familiar with losing core cast members. Rose Leslie and Justin Bartha are among the two most-notable cast members to depart in the past, and it’s already been reported that Delroy Lindo is also leaving after season 4.

All in all, it seems as though season 5 of The Good Fight is going to look and feel very much different than anything that came beforehand.

What do you think about Cush Jumbo leaving The Good Wife, and her role of Lucca Quinn?

What do you think about Cush Jumbo leaving The Good Wife, and her role of Lucca Quinn?










