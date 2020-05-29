Defending Jacob season 2: Could it ever happen at Apple TV+?







Following today’s finale, can you have any hope for a Defending Jacob season 2 renewal at Apple TV+? Within this article, we’ll do our best to go over that.

The first thing that is worth noting is that the legal drama does feel like a successful gamble for the streaming service. After all, it did manage to generate some solid interest throughout the first batch of episodes, and it has a captivating lead in Chris Evans showing a completely different side of himself than what we saw as Captain America.

Yet, here’s the thing — Defending Jacob was never meant to be a show that lasted for several seasons. From the get-go, it was billed to be a limited series at the streaming service. That doesn’t mean that the man will not change, but for now, we don’t think that anyone was staking a claim in this show being something that was going to stick around for a long period of time.

For now, we think the more likely scenario is that Defending Jacob is going to lead to Evans doing something more with Apple TV+, or the streaming service getting even further into the business of limited series. These are a good way to get people interested in watching you — they don’t require some sort of substantial commitment, and at the same time they do give you a lot of compelling content.

So our advice is simple — enjoy the finale for Defending Jacob for what it is, and be glad that we had a chance to dive into a show like this. We’re also sure that more viewers are going to discover it over time. One of the biggest challenges right now is simple that there are so many different streaming providers that it’s hard for any one of them to have a huge, individual imprint. Defending Jacob was at least able to shine through amidst a very-much-crowded field.

