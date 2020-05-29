





Is Gil Birmingham leaving Siren? The season 3 finale contained a number of powerful moments, but the one revolving around Dale is going to stand out immensely.

Let’s go ahead and get to what it was — Dale is gone. The character, Maddie’s stepfather, is no longer with us. The gravestone at the end of the episode seemed to cement that, and this is a weight that this character is going to have on her for some time moving forward. We think that losing Dale is also going to leave quite an impact on Siren fans, as well. Even though he wasn’t a part of the series as an every-episode character, he was very much integral to the story. Maddie’s memories of him is a reflection of that — she has many that she will carry with her through the remainder of her life.

As for why the show decided to make this move, there may be a lot of varying reasons why. Creatively, losing a key character is a way to shake up the story and send people off in a number of different directions. At the same time, we also know that Birmingham has a number of other gigs, including a prominent role as Thomas Rainwater over on Yellowstone. Unless an actor is a regular (and Gil is not on Siren these days), it makes having them be a full-time presence a little more difficult.

With Xander moving forward in the police force, there will still be chances to feature that part of the story. Meanwhile, Maddie will still be out there to tell the tales and try her best to make Dale proud. It’s not as though the character fades into the background — and this is, of course, presuming that the story comes back. At the moment, we’re not 100% sure on that, either.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Siren, including the current renewal odds

What do you think about Siren killing off Dale in the season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments; also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







