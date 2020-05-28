Siren season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Freeform? The latest







As we go into tonight’s finale, let’s go ahead and pose the big question: Has Siren been renewed yet for a season 4? Will it be?

For the time being, Freeform has not officially ordered another season of the Eline Powell-led mermaid drama. We know that we would love for there to be another batch of episodes at the network, and we’re sure a lot of you out there feel the same way.

Are there reasons for concern still? Absolutely, and for a number of different reasons. Take, for example, the oh-so-simple fact that Freeform cancels a lot of shows. Just look at what has transpired with Shadowhunters, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, Famous in Love, and countless other shows dating all the way back to the era of ABC Family. We do recognize that the network has a number of challenges. Take, for example, that it’s trying to attract live viewers in an era where young people would rather just stream stuff after the fact. Shows often get more expensive over time, even though viewership declines.

The viewership for Siren has absolutely dropped over the years. To date, the numbers for season 3 are down more than 25% in the demo versus season 2. Meanwhile, season 2 was down more than 33% in the demo from season 1. There are viewers who have either stopped watching or have decided instead to just stream it after the fact. We hope that there’s enough of a viewership to give us at least one more season, though we recognize that this is one of Freeform’s pricier shows (the underwater effects don’t come cheap) and it doesn’t necessarily generate a ton of instant promotion outside the network.

Still, despite the issues that Siren may have, we’re cautiously optimistic that we’ll get at least one more season. The more Freeform cancels shows, the less likely it will be that viewers trust them moving forward. This has to be something that they become more and more aware of over time.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

