Last Man Standing season 9: Is it likely to keep the same timeslot?







Let’s face it — at the moment, we’re a long time away from Last Man Standing season 9 premiering on Fox. Then again, you could say the same thing for almost every scripted show on television. The series was not on the fall schedule, meaning for the second straight year, we’re looking at a January premiere at the earliest.

Yet, will that still happen? The folks over at Fox are in a tricky spot in terms of how they fill out their lineup. Are they going to have spots for all of their shows? We think so. We foresee a situation where Prodigal Son and The Resident are paired off together, just like we end up seeing 9-1-1 potentially share more time with its 9-1-1: Lone Star spin-off show. Wednesday will be led off by The Masked Singer, and Thursday can still have comedy. That’s why, at least for now, we’re confident that Last Man Standing will remain where it is.

Are there challenges with this timeslot? Absolutely. Young Sheldon is a tough competitor, and there are some other noteworthy shows in that spot including comedies over on NBC and then also Station 19 and/or Grey’s Anatomy, depending on what ABC decides. But this remains a solid spot for the Tim Allen series to fall — 8:00 p.m. is an early enough timeslot for families to see it, and we can’t see Fox moving it back to Friday given their new-found commitment to WWE programming there. The ratings for season 8 in this timeslot were down, but they weren’t down to such an extent that it’s worth sounding some sort of alarm over. This is still Fox’s #1 comedy, and one that is going to have a lot of stories left to tell.

With that said, the writers have their work cut out for them in season 9. You obviously want to address things that are happening in the real world, but you can’t dwell too much on them either. Forming that right balance of escapism and reality is something that all showrunners have to face.

