Killing Eve season 3 finale spoilers: Eve & Villanelle’s future plans







It’s fantastic that we’re entering the Killing Eve season 3 finale this weekend knowing already that there is a season 4. Otherwise, we’d probably be really stressed out as we braced ourselves for whatever is coming up next. We’re at a key breaking point for the story right now, one where it feels clear that Villanelle and Eve could spend some more time together.

Are Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh’s characters going to work together in order to take down the 12? There’s an interesting case to be made for it, given that they really do understand each other better than anyone. Villanelle has almost no one else; meanwhile, Eve probably realizes that she needs some of Villanelle’s help in order to ensure that she can track some of these people down. There is a need to stop the violence … but does working with an assassin only lead to more? Is there ever going to be justice for Kenny? Is Carolyn going to have the role in this season that we’ve been long hoping for? There are so many questions and really, a very short period of time now for us to get answers. We’re not sure that we’ve ever been more upset about only getting eight episodes in a season.

Below, CarterMatt has some new Killing Eve season 3 finale details — in the form of the official synopsis — with some more information as to what lies ahead:

Konstantin makes a break for it, while Carolyn might have finally found what she’s looking for. Meanwhile, Eve and Villanelle try to work out what the future may hold for them together or apart.

