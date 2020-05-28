Burden of Truth season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Billy’s surprise encounter







Next week on Burden of Truth season 3 episode 3, you’re going to have a chance to witness a story all about family. That’s going to be the primary focus of what’s going on with Billy, as he has to spend some time with his estranged father. The operative word here is “estranged,” since it does not suggest that things are going to go altogether well.

Meanwhile, what Joanna is up to has to deal with family in her own way — albeit one that feels very much different. It’s the mixture of personal stories and cases that make Burden of Truth compelling, and allow it to be one of the most under-the-radar shows out of any on scripted TV.

Want more details? Below, CarterMatt has the full Burden of Truth season 3 episode 3 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming next:

BILLY RUNS INTO HIS ESTRANGED FATHER – Billy’s (Peter Mooney) unexpected encounter with his estranged father is tense. Meanwhile, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) deals with the results of Kodie’s (Sera-Lys McArthur) custody hearing. Kelly Makin directed the episode written by Felicia Brooker (#303). Original airdate 6/4/2020.

New ratings update

One of the things that we’re going to be doing throughout the season is giving you a better sense as to what the numbers are going to be. We don’t know what the future holds for the series, after all!

If you are a big Burden of Truth fan, there is definitely some good stuff to share in terms of the premiere numbers last week — we’re seeing the series draw better total viewership and 18-49 numbers so far than it did back in season 2. Maybe that has to do with a lack of new programming elsewhere, but it’s definitely something worth watching in the weeks ahead. One concern is always that shows tend to fall from one week to the next.

