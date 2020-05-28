Council of Dads episode 6 spoilers: The story of ‘Heart Medicine’







Entering Council of Dads episode 6 (entitled “Heart Medicine”), we have a pretty clear understanding as to how the show works. We know who the key players are, the emotional heartbeat, and how certain stories tend to move from point A over to point B. There’s a lot of interesting, emotional stuff.

Moving forward, now, we’re going to see a perilous situation that features Charlotte at the center of it. This means some big decisions are going to be made, and they are one with some far-reaching consequences. Will everyone unite in order to offer support, or will the situation fall apart entirely?

For some more insight, be sure to view the full Council of Dads episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what is coming:

06/04/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The Perry family and the Council all come together when Charlotte needs emergency surgery. Luly has a powerful meeting with her original adoptive parents that will change her life. Tom Everett Scott guest stars. TV-PG

One of the things we’re starting to realize about the show right now is that we’re having to accept the story for what it is. This is more than likely going to be a short-form, isolated series about these characters and everything that they go through. The ratings are not such that a renewal is likely, and the fact that it’s being buried in the summer is not altogether encouraging, either. With that in mind, it’s probably best to just tune out the noise and enjoy what the Council (and the writers) bring you. This is a story that has potential to be extraordinary in the right moments, so we hope that it can get there in the remainder of this season. There are still, after all, a handful of episodes still left to air.

