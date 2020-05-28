Cobra Kai season 3 coming — but potentially at new home







If you’ve been waiting for a Cobra Kai season 3, you’re not alone — the follow-up “sequel” to The Karate Kid was one of YouTube’s biggest original shows at the time in which they were churning out scripted programming. It has rave reviews for its comedy, its tone, and how it manages to create something completely unexpected.

So what’s happening with the show’s future now? Per a report from Deadline, studio Sony Pictures TV has been in active discussions for a while now about continuing the show. YouTube was interested in a season 3, but didn’t want to continue the series beyond that due to their migration away from original scripted content. The studio, meanwhile, wanted to come up with a home for the series somewhere else. Their thinking of course is that they would like for this show to have the longest run possible.

So while nothing has been confirmed as of late when it comes to a new home, Netflix and Hulu seem to be the two top contenders. Because of a lack of new scripted content right now, networks and streaming services are more eager than ever to find completed, new projects. This could be a way for one of these services to get something exciting, and also a way for their subscribers to watch the first two seasons as well.

Hopefully, a move for Cobra Kai will lead to the show finding even more success long-term — while YouTube may be as ubiquitous as they come in some ways, they aren’t necessarily known for scripted TV and there may still be people aplenty out there who have no idea that this show even exists. This could serve as a great opportunity to get some of them on board.

Our hope is that no matter where it ends up, there’s going to be a chance to get to see some of these episodes later this summer … or at least so we hope.

