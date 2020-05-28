Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3: The Angelina wedding aftermath







Next week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3, you’ll have a chance to see even more of the Angelina wedding drama. It’s something that has been teased a few times over, and we know that not everything goes according to plan.

One of the things that is such an important subtext to everything going on with the wedding is that Angelina has not always been the best of friends with some of her roommates. There’s long been a rocky history there, and it’s not something that a couple of seasons can completely fix. We’re not going to say we’re shocked that some people at her wedding decided to be mean towards her cast members, just like we’re not surprised that they would be upset and hurt by it.

MTV isn’t giving too much away about this episode in advance; for now, check out the Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 episode 27 synopsis below:

The big day is finally here; Jenni is feeling cursed; Angelina is feeling blessed; and Mike is feeling a little orange.

Hey, with everything that is going to be going down with the wedding, don’t you need a little bit of fun scattered in somewhere else? We like to imagine so — hence, why we may have a story that is all about a GTL overload. We know that these people love tanning, and we have to imagine that this is at the center of whatever is going on with Mike.

We know that there are at least a couple more episodes moving forward this season and with that, we’re hoping that there will be some moments of peace within the chaos. We don’t want the end of this iteration of the show to be altogether upsetting!

