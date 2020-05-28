Queen Sugar season 5: Has the premiere date been delayed?







We know that there’s enthusiasm out there around a Queen Sugar season 5, and for good reason. It’s one of the most beloved series on OWN and it mixes together great characters with powerful, emotional storytelling. It feels like a place and world unto itself … and that makes the desire to be back there so palpable.

Unfortunately, there is one thing that we are all stuck doing for the immediate future here: Waiting. While the plan originally was for season 5 to be back this summer, it does not feel as though Queen Sugar will be back anytime soon. Filming for the new season kicked off back in March, and a short period of time later production was forced to shut down due to the global health crisis. There is no clear timetable as to when filming will be able to come back.

We know that for some shows, there is an option to put episodes on the air that have already been completed — with that, you can at least give viewers a partial season even if you can’t hand them over a full one. That’s unfortunately just not something that is possible here since we’re talking about such a small amount of footage.

Like with everything else in the TV world, the most important thing is that the cast and crew are safe — they shouldn’t be constantly afraid every second they are on set. We’re sure that the production will work to ensure proper precautions are in place and that things can start to move forward in this new normal. It’s just going to take time. We’d rather wait until 2021 to see new episodes (note: Nothing has been confirmed) than to see people rush into putting something more on the air for the sake of getting it out there.

As for why OWN isn’t making any announce, the answer is pretty simple: There is no real news to announce. They also don’t want to suggest a time window when there’s simply no real way to know one for the time being.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

