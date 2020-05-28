Wynonna Earp season 4: A nice dose of good news from Kat Barrell







Like with many other summer shows at the moment, we’re stuck in an extended waiting game for Wynonna Earp season 4. We know that it’s happening, and we know that the show did manage to film a handful of episodes before the global health crisis caused them to have to shut down.

When will the cast and crew return to work? It may be a frustrating answer to say that it’s too early to tell, but at the moment that’s the truth. It’s far too soon to make any determinations about the future of production, since things will need to be properly regulated and secured for the sake of safety. We’ve always said that it’s better to wait too long than to come back too early and have something go awry.

So while you wait for more news on production, we can at least come bearing some good news: Work is still being done on the early episodes that were filmed! In a post on Instagram, Kat Barrell (Nicole) made it clear that she has done some ADR work for the first four episodes in a sanitized and safe booth. This is something that is often done to fill in necessary spots in various episodes, and it’s a sign that the early season 4 installments are coming together.

As for when these episodes will air, that’s up in part to Syfy. The network, once these episodes are complete, could decide to divide up the season, knowing full well that Earpers have been waiting for a couple of years for this season already. Another option is that they could decide to air the entirety of the season all at once, even if that would mean a substantially longer delay than what we would see otherwise.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Wynonna Earp right now

What do you want to see when it comes to a Wynonna Earp season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other updates. (Photo: Syfy.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







