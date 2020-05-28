Batwoman season 2: Ruby Rose speaks out on exit, wishes show well







We’re still reeling in some ways from the news last week — Ruby Rose is, after just one year, saying goodbye to Batwoman. It was a huge role for her, and her exit is going to very much change the framework of the series. Casting is already underway for a new person to play Kate Kane, but it may take some time in order for us to find the person in the role.

While Rose issued a statement alongside her exit from the show, that was much more in a press-release format. Today, however, the actress posted a message on her Instagram addressing the departure once more. She noted that it was not a decision that she made easily, and that she has chosen to stay quiet about the exit for her own reasons. We’re sure that eventually, more information is going to be out there — but it doesn’t seem like there is going to be any hurry to make that happen.

Rose concluded her message by expressing confidence that the next season will be amazing even without her being a part of it. Even if she is no longer the lead, we’re sure that she does still have a number of friends both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. Those relationships will likely withstand even this difficult situation.

Batwoman season 2 is currently slated to premiere in early 2020 — hopefully, we’ll have some more news on it as we inch closer to that date.

