Jersey Shore Family Vacation video: Revisiting Seaside Heights







Thursday night’s new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has a ton of content that it needs to bring to the table. Take, for example, the big wedding of one Angelina Pivarnick … and then all of the comedy beforehand.

With this in mind, why not go ahead and present the latest sneak peek below? In this preview, you can see some of the gang pay one more visit to their old home base of Seaside Heights — it’s a spot that the show likes to revisit here and there for many reasons, with the biggest being all the nostalgia it provides. Almost all of this series is about nostalgia in its own way, since you’re looking back at something that was a very significant part of the series at one point in its history.

In the end, there’s a lot of fun to be had watching the crew back at the t-shirt shop as Angelina does her part to invite Danny to the wedding … think of it as her own way to make good on all of the nonsense from so many years ago.

As for Angelina’s wedding itself, you may know already that things are not going to go according to plan. When some of her co-stars are booed in the middle of some of the post-wedding proceedings, it creates anger, frustration, and even some bold proclamations from some of the cast. This is one of those events that you want to see go off without a hitch … but that’s probably not going to be what happens here. Instead, we imagine that there’s going to be some bitterness and some issues to be addressed. As to whether or not there will be closure, we’ll just have to wait and see on that.

Before @angelinamtvjs' wedding, the fam is heading back to the homeland… 🌊 A trip to Seaside is in order on tomorrow night's new #JSFamilyVacation! pic.twitter.com/RO3t0S4fA7 — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 27, 2020

