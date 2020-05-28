American Soul season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Don’s new struggle







Want to know more about American Soul season 2 episode 2 and what lies ahead? This show is going to continue to provide its own viewpoint of history, throwing you right into the days of Soul Train as the show finds some traction. Don Cornelius is working hard and producing results, but what is it amounting to? Is he getting the attention he deserves? It’s an era that came with many challenges and he had to keep fighting for what he wanted … and the same goes for everyone else who worked on the show.

As you move into episode 2, one of the main story points is going to be about money — or, to be specific, seeing Don try to get the money that his show deserves. Getting advertising is no easy thing, especially when you’re dealing with hard-headed companies who don’t know how to handle the idea of something different. There was money to be had here, and there were people who just weren’t taking advantage of it. You’ll have a chance to behold this, but then also some more story for Simone as her personal life takes shape.

Want a few more details? Then be sure to check out the full American Soul season 2 episode 2 synopsis right now:

Don struggles to get the respect from popular advertisers despite the popularity of his show. After her return home to LA, Simone looks to rekindle her relationship with JT.

Over the next few weeks, we’re curious to see if American Soul can manage to accumulate an even larger viewership. The first go-around posted a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then just over 580,000 total viewers. These are decent numbers for cable, but it needs to be somewhat steady to have a good chance of there being a season 3. We’ll see what happens there, given that for now, it’s pretty darn clear that we are in “too early to tell” territory.

