Chicago PD season 8: Should there be a central adversary?







While Chicago PD has been over time a procedural series, the writers often do find a way to throw some larger threats into the mix. We’ve seen it with crime bosses, fellow cops, and even amidst a heated Chicago election. One of the things that makes the show so special is that the majority of the “Big Bads” are not necessarily evil in nature — they’re just doing what they believe to be right. They are often misguided, and there are some genuine villains in the bunch, but this is often not a world where there is just good and just evil. Hank Voight is the lead of this show, and the man does a number of violent things as a vigilante.

So could there be a central adversary in season 8? Is that something that the writers should focus on? At the moment, we feel like the answer to this is somewhat complicated. We don’t think that there needs to be an enormous need to focus on that in the early going, mostly because that may not be what the country really needs. Whenever the show comes back, they can’t ignore what’s happening in the world. They don’t have to focus on it forever, but it feels mostly like recovery will be center stage.

How does a crisis like this one impact police? What sort of dangers is the Intelligence team facing? These are questions the show can answer, and there are so many ways that the writers can look at that. It’s a delicate balance, though, since the last thing viewers want to be reminded of forever is some of what they’re going through now. This is why, at least in our mind, it’s probably suitable for the series to take a step forward in the second part of the season. Bring us back to something closer to the Chicago PD we know.

For now, though, there’s still no word as to when season 8 is going to premiere — NBC has yet to reveal their fall schedule. They haven’t even renewed/canceled some shows in their lineup.

