America’s Got Talent: Elton John responds to Archie Williams audition







Over the past several days, viewers all over the country have gotten a chance to get to know Archie Williams and his story. After being wrongfully imprisoned for 37 years, he performed a powerful version of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” on the premiere of America’s Got Talent. He had a chance to have his voice and his story heard in a way that transcends everything that we’re going through during this difficult time.

Now, Elton John himself has responded to the cover of his oh-so-famous song. In a new post on Twitter, the music icon said that he was “moved to tears” after hearing his story and his performance. He complicated him on his “courage and forgiveness,” and we’re sure that this is a message that will surely have an impact on Archie. It’s one of many that are out there in the wake of his performance airing.

While Archie’s story is incredibly important, let’s also not forget the quality of his talent — he is a very special singer. It’s the combination of the two that make him such a contender. Music is often about what it makes you feel. The most brilliant technical singer in the world may not sell a single record if they cannot connect to an audience. People want and need to be moved by what you bring to the table. Archie may very well be the favorite to win the whole season at the moment, though we are still early. There is still plenty of time for everything to change.

I was moved to tears when I heard Archie’s story and saw him perform "Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me". The courage and forgiveness shown by him is truly inspiring. The same spirit that the world found so inspiring with Nelson Mandela. Love, E xx https://t.co/oYxM3IyvWB — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 26, 2020

