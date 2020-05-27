America’s Got Talent: Voices of Our City Choir get Golden Buzzer!







The first America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer of the season is here! Voices of Our City Choir performed on Tuesday, and they were emotional, powerful, and a whole lot more.

So what do we know about this choir? They hail from San Diego, and they are a choir that works within the homeless community to provide hope and opportunities for those who need it most. Just on the basis of the premise alone, you knew that this was going to be emotional. It was from the moment the performance first began. It has everything you could want on paper — having a great story is of course important for a show like this, but you do need something more. You need to be able to use that talent to move an audience.

We know that choirs are popular choices for Golden Buzzers on this show. Vocal acts are generally super-popular, and we think that they have a natural ability to connect with people in all walks of life. Just look at how close Detroit Youth choir came to winning last year — now Voices of Our City have a chance to make something more happen for them. (Ironically, Terry Crews is responsible for both of these acts getting a Golden Buzzer.)

While we do think that the performance from the choir was all sorts of moving and stirring, we think that much like Archie Williams, this goes beyond just vocals. It’s about finding a way to connect to viewers out there in America. These are people who are fighting for a future, and to get things a little bit better for themselves. The music itself was stirring and different from your average choir — there was something poignant and soulful about it.

