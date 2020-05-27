Outlander spin-off: Multiple ideas being discussed, per EP







We know that we’ve got an Outlander season 6 coming at some point in the future, but there is more exciting news beyond just that! There’s been talk about a spin-off for a good while, and even in these uncertain times, it seems like those discussions are continuing.

Speaking in a new video interview with Collider, show executive producer Ronald D. Moore confirmed “we’re still talking about it. Starz is interested, and we’re definitely in conversations.” He went on to add that Sony (the studio) is involved in conversations, and that there are multiple different ideas that are being discussed. One of them could theoretically be the Lord John spin-off that so many want (there is material out there that could make it worthwhile), but nothing is guaranteed as of yet. Even if multiple spin-offs end up being developed, that doesn’t mean that more than one will air. There’s no guarantee that we’d even get the one!

We don’t foresee this being a conversation that is resolved at any point in the near future. The way that we look at it instead is this — there’s a good chance that an Outlander spin-off could be announced at around the same time that a season 7 renewal is, so it’s probably not going to be something that comes about within the next few months. Because these negotiations are with a studio outside Starz, a spin-off could eventually be folded into the discussions to keep the flagship show on the air.

To go along with this talk about the spin-off, Moore laid the groundwork for Outlander season 6 — not that a lot of this should surprise people out there:

“People who saw the fifth season saw that we were already starting to pull things from Book 6 and other books in the series. We’ve always been sort of free to play around with the chronology … We’re not perfect about a book a season … We’re in the new world, the American colonies, and the American revolution is [getting] closer and closer.”

What do you want to see in terms of an Outlander spin-off?

