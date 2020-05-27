SEAL Team season 4 premiere spoilers: Cerberus’ story looms large







What makes SEAL Team such a special show is that when you look from top to bottom, it’s clear that every single character’s story is important. It doesn’t even matter if you are a human or a dog.

This brings us to the subject of Cerberus, a very-much-important part of the SEAL Team family and someone whose story already was starting to escalate at the end of season 3. There were some signs that Cerberus was starting to lose the edge necessary to do the job anymore in the field. There were also some signs that Jason himself was struggling near the end of the season, and the plan is for the two of them to have a big story to tell when the show comes back. (Remember that episode 21 was already shooting when production was forced to shut down; we imagine that finishing this off will be a top priority whenever the cast and crew gets back together.)

David Boreanaz was the director for episode 21, and he notes to TVLine that the “the emotional tie between [Jason and Cerberus] plays big” into the story. He also noted that this episode in general is hugely important for Cerberus. Maybe we’ll get a better sense as to their ability to keep serving within this episode — and if they’re not, they can then move on to enjoy a little bit of animal retirement. It’s an interesting story for SEAL Team to tackle, given that so many of us get attention to animal characters just as much as human ones.

If we were to guess, season 4 will pick up by taking on episode 21 and 22 of season 3, which were meant to close that season off. Following that, they could then move forward into whatever the remainder of the story is set to be. That will require, of course, new ideas and arcs.

