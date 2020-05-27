The 100 season 7 episode 3 spoilers: A return to Clarke in ‘False Gods’







After tonight’s new episode focuses more on Octavia and some unexplored parts of the mythology, The 100 season 7 episode 3 will feel more normal. We are going to see a shift back somewhat to the show you’ve known for the past couple of years, at least in that we’re bringing the focus back towards Sanctum and what is going on there with Clarke. That doesn’t mean that we’ll for-sure see Bellamy or that the episode will feel like every other; it may just look a tad bit more familiar.

For Clarke at the moment, the struggle is fairly easy to describe: Trying to find a way to keep the peace in a world where doing this is not altogether easy. We’ve seen so much bloodshed and chaos already that there’s no clear indication as to when some of it could subside.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The 100 season 7 episode 3 synopsis with some more information as to what is coming up next:

UNEXPECTED THREAT – As Raven (Lindsey Morgan) faces an unexpected threat, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) must keep the peace among opposing factions in Sanctum. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Tim Scanlan directed the episode written by Kim Shumway (#702). Original airdate 6/3/2020.

This does feel in a way like an episode that will be somewhat concentrated … but probably not on the same small group of characters. Our hope is that through at least the first half of season 7, there will be some real progress when it comes to what is going on at Sanctum. We do want this show to end with relative happiness, and it really feels like securing that location is just the first step. There’s a lot more that could be coming in the episodes that follow.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The 100 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The 100 season 7 episode 3?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around to get some more updates on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







