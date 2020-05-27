Katy Keene season 2: How HBO Max may factor into renewal







Today marks the start of the HBO Max streaming service and there is a ton of content on there — think along the lines of movies, original programming, and then also full seasons of some classic series like Friends and The Big Bang Theory.

One of the more unheralded stories, though, is that you can already see some CW programming over on the service! That includes new series Batwoman, Katy Keene, and Nancy Drew. In the case of Batwoman and Nancy Drew, we know that each of them will be back for another season — albeit with some controversy, given that Ruby Rose will not be back as the masked vigilante of Gotham moving forward.

Katy Keene, meanwhile, faces a more uncertain future. Its live ratings were not spectacular on The CW, which makes it very well possible that the network will look towards its performance on HBO Max to gauge its future success. It’s similar in a way to what the network did with All American on Netflix. The football drama performed extremely well on the service, which led to the decision to go ahead and bring it back for another season. It’s certainly something that we would like to see happen here with Katy Keene, but it’s far less of a sure thing. HBO Max has an unknown audience, and it would’ve made more sense for the show to be on Netflix given that this is where seasons of both Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are located.

So why the change in streaming service? As you would probably expect, it has mostly to do with business. The CW no longer is exclusively licensing their shows’ streaming rights to Netflix, and we’re now in a spot where it is more of a case-by-case basis. Some shows will still end up there, but there is no guarantee that all of them will.

Do you think HBO Max will help to secure that Katy Keene gets a season 2?

