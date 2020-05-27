Ratings update: Stargirl, Snowpiercer, and America’s Got Talent







Summer TV ratings are often a difficult thing to spell out for a number of different reasons. Shows often have a hard time attracting live viewers during this time of year, as more and more people flock outside in the hopes of doing some other things.

Yet, we’re in an era right now where doing other things is challenging. With the majority of people being confined to their own homes, viewership by and large has gone up over the past couple of months … but that doesn’t necessarily apply to some shows. That’s what we are going to spell out for you here, as there is some good news to report mixed with some rather unfortunate stuff.

Stargirl – At the moment, the DC Universe show (which airs a day late on The CW) may be one of the big winners of the late May TV window. Its premiere maintained the entirety of the 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic from the premiere, and then also kept almost the entirety of its viewership. It is rare that a series manages to maintain almost all of its audience following a pilot and given that it’s already available digitally at the time it airs on The CW, it’s all the more impressive.

Snowpiercer – However, the news here was far less of the excellent variety. After the premiere drew a 0.5 rating in the demo and more than 1.93 million viewers, the second episode (airing on Sunday) lost more than 35% of its demo audience (finishing with a 0.3) and more than 40% of its viewership (with just under 1.16 million viewers). That’s a huge drop-off. While the show already has a season 2 renewal, you do want to hope that it finds itself more stability soon.

America’s Got Talent – The ratings expectations for the talent show are significantly higher, given that this is TV’s biggest summer show. While its 1.5 rating for the premiere isn’t necessarily setting the world on fire compared to past seasons, it did still generate almost 10 million viewers. All things considered, it’s easy to imagine NBC being excited about the launch of the show.

