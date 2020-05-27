The 100 season 7 episode 2 sneak peek: A look within ‘The Garden’







Are you prepared to see The 100 season 7 episode 2 on The CW tonight? This is an episode that could bring with it a significant dose of information about Octavia — where she’s been, what has transpired with her, and maybe a little bit more of her future.

In the video below, you can see showrunner Jason Rothenberg and executive producer Jeff Vlaming go through what makes “The Garden” so fascinating. Because the show has 16 episodes in its final season, that allows for an opportunity to tell smaller, more intimate stories. It’s a chance to actually spend a lot of time with Octavia, Echo, and Gabriel as they all deal with what happened on the other side of the Anomaly. This is a story that will showcase the passage of time, and also some significant backstory on Gabriel in general.

Also, there will be a chance to spend some time raising questions as to Bellamy’s whereabouts. Rothenberg does his best to explain here that Bob Morley needed some time away from the series and with that, you won’t see the character for chunks of the story. He does still have a role to play, but you don’t have to worry all that much about that.

Are we excited to see how the rest of the final season is going to play out? You better believe it! Tonight’s episode is going to be risky, though, mostly because such a big part of the story is going to revolve around a significant detour from everything that we’ve seen and known over time. There is no confirmation that it’s going to work effectively, but we’re at least hoping that it does a good job explaining where we are and how all of the pieces will be connected.

