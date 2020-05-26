The 100 season 7 spoilers: Marie Avgeropoulos on Octavia story to come







There is a lot of big stuff coming for Octavia on The 100 season 7, and it’s going to all arrive sooner rather than later. While Marie Avgeropoulos’ character wasn’t an enormous part of the premiere, you’re going to see a lot about her in the weeks to come. That includes what happened after the events with the anomaly at the end of season 6. She’s going to become a different person with a lot of different experiences, and that should differentiate her further from almost everyone else on the show.

While we know that there are going to be people curious for what happens on the show this Tuesday, there are questions that extend beyond this. Take, for example, how this story is going to end altogether. Will Octavia fans be satisfied with where this story goes at the end of the road? Speaking per Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Marie had to say on that subject:

“I read [the script] the day before we shot the finale … But what I can say about Octavia’s ending is I’m very pleased that finally the audience is going to see something from her that they haven’t quite seen before. And ultimately I think Octavia deserves that ending after everything she’s been through.”

It does seem as though we’re going to have a compelling end to this arc — and hopefully, it’s one that does include some shred of happiness. With a world like The 100, we think we’re all kidding ourselves if we’re expecting everything at the end to be sunshine and flowers. It’s going to be chaotic and there are probably some heartbreaking moments to come. For Octavia in particular, though, we’re still hoping for some sort of light at the end of the metaphorical tunnel.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The 100 and what lies ahead on the next episode!

What do you think is going to be coming for Octavia on The 100 season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







