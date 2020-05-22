The 100 season 7 episode 2 promo: Home is for the heartache







The 100 season 7 is now officially underway, and we’ve got a good sense of what it will both look and feel like. This is going to be a big, bold, and chaotic batch of episodes with surprises around every corner.

After all, just think about some of what we’ve seen already! We’re left in a spot now where we have to wonder about Bellamy’s future, given that the premiere made us very much worried. (It does appear as though Bob Morley will be back this season, but it doesn’t sound as though he’s going to be a part of every single episode.)

Moving forward, this is a show that does need to do its part in order to give answers on the Anomaly — if you’re confused about it, rest assured you’re not alone! These questions are going to persist for a good while this season more than likely, and it does seem as though this upcoming episode “The Garden” will focus on a very specific group of people. Think along the lines of Hope, Diyoza, Gabriel, and a few others. It could be a story about isolation madness, or about how a new home is going to feel like anything but. It may serve as a mechanism to giving you some answers about Hope … and we certainly are hoping (pun intended) that there’s also a little bit of something there for Octavia, as well.

Remember now that we are in the early stages of the story — there will be opportunities aplenty for some other surprises coming up! Nothing that we see right now is going to be the equivalent to where we are in a few more hours. Go ahead and bank on that right away.

