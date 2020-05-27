The Bold Type season 4 episode 11 spoilers: The midseason premiere







Are you prepared for The Bold Type season 4 episode 11? You’ve been waiting for a while to see the show back on the air and yet now, the wait is just about over! We’re going to see the series return on June 11 with an installment called “Leveling Up.” So what can you expect? For starters, characters starting to realize that it’s time for them to take on some new challenges.

For Jane, a lot of that is going to just be about her returning to work after three months. This is a show where she’s going to find herself facing all sorts of different challenges, but we don’t think we’re going to get a sense of the next phase of these Scarlet staffers’ lives so soon. It’s going to take time, and we’re going to embrace the show for however long we have it this summer. (Filming for The Bold Type was interrupted by the global health crisis just like many other shows.)

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Bold Type season 4 episode 11 synopsis with some more news as to what is coming up next:

Three months after surgery, Jane returns to Scarlet with new editorial duties. Kat faces a hard truth when she’s forced to take some responsibility. Sutton goes to bat on her first shoot and gets some shocking news that upends her world.

What sort of news is this? Well, that is something that we’re hoping there will be some more information on as we do get a little bit closer to the show coming back on the air. Just know that The Bold Type is a series very much out to be topical, different, but also dramatic and true to these characters’ stories.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bold Type

What do you most want to see on The Bold Type season 4 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







