America’s Got Talent: Archie Williams brings Innocence Project attention







Tonight on America’s Got Talent, you are going to see one of the most powerful auditions in recent memory. You will hear the story of Archie Williams, a man who spent well over three decades of his life in prison for a crime that he did not commit. He is a fantastic singer, but Archie is about so much more than that. It’s about shining a light on the flaws that exist within the justice system.

Williams’ release came as a result of the work of The Innocence Project, an organization that is dedicated to ensure that everyone has a rightful chance at a future. Because of his audition, Simon Cowell has now decided to also become an ambassador for the organization. He discusses in the video below why this matters to him, and he also shared the following statement:

“Archie’s performance is probably the single most important one in the history of America’s Got Talent. What happened to Archie is tragic. While Archie’s voice is extraordinary, unfortunately his experience of being sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit is much more common than most people realize. There are thousands of innocent people in jails and prisons. I’m honored to become an Ambassador for the Innocence Project and want to do what I can to help more people like Archie.

“Archie’s story is one of courage and hope – and I hope that by knowing more about his story and the Innocence Project, it will encourage more people to support the incredible work they do. These guys don’t just talk; they actually do something about it. The Innocence Project doesn’t just change people’s lives, they save people’s lives. For them to have stuck with Archie’s case for over 20 years is remarkable. This has really opened my eyes, my family’s eyes, and my friend’s eyes to this. So, I hope some good will come from this.”

Even though Archie’s performance has not even aired at the time of this writing, it has already led to reactions from people all over the world. That includes Elton John, whose song he performed in “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”

I’m honored to become an Ambassador for the @innocence Project and want to do what I can to help more people like Archie. I hope that by knowing about his story and the Innocence Project, it will encourage more people to support the incredible work they do pic.twitter.com/zmstF7buw2 — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) May 26, 2020

