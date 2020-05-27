Chicago PD season 8: How to bring Upton, Halstead closer together







Based on some of the information that is out there, it seems like Chicago PD is going to explore further Halstead and Upton in season 8. There’s no guarantee that they will be a romantic item, but it seems to be under consideration.

So how are the writers going to sell this story? How are they going to make it happen? We think one component of it could actually be a function of the time away that the two characters have had from each other. Since Upton spent a stretch of time in New York, she may have been able to spend a little while reflecting on her life back in Chicago. It could cause her to want to act on some feelings that she hadn’t explored enough.

For Jay, the same could very well be said. He may have had some hesitancy to act just because he’s already had romantic involvement with a partner — yet, the timing just feels right now. A further incident in the field could be something that brings them closer together, or it could just be so simple as one of them asking the other on a date.

The only thing that we can say is this — we’re sure that there is going to be some sort of time jump between season 7 and season 8. We want the two together, but we don’t want them to get together during said time jump. We want to see the moment they actually get together, if it happens! Is that too much for us to ask? We don’t think so…

