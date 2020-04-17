Chicago PD season 8 spoilers: Are Upton, Halstead getting together?







For everyone out there rooting for Upstead on Chicago PD, go ahead and consider some of this article great news! It does appear as though Jay and Hailey could be getting together in the upcoming eighth season … or at least it’s something that the writers are actively wanting to explore.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, showrunner Rick Eid (read our own interview with him here) indicated that there are some exciting things in the works for these two characters coming up:

We’re excited about digging deeper into Halstead and Upton’s relationship and exploring whether these two can carry on a professional and romantic relationship at the same time.

It’s been clear for a good while now that Upton and Halstead have an emotional connection, and this is one of the big reasons why a relationship could work between the two of them. This would not be something that is coming about overnight. Instead, it would be the product of a long time with these two characters getting to know each other and understanding who they each are and what makes the other tick.

Are there definitely challenges? Sure, and we’ve seen them time and time again for various cops that are out on the force together on other shows. Heck, we’ve even seen it on this show before with Lindsay and Halstead. This relationship is different, though, and we imagine that it will play out very much in a separate way. We’re excited to see this story play out … though it’s pretty clear that we’re going to be waiting a while in order to see it.

What do you want to see on Chicago PD season 8 for Upton and Halstead?

