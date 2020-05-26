The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise more coming to HBO Max







We know that there has been a demand for recent fans of The Bachelor franchise to check out past seasons. Yet, it’s sometimes difficult to do. Seasons are sort of strewn about on various platforms and there aren’t always consolidated homes for them.

Yet, it does seem as though HBO Max is working to change that to some degree. According to a report coming in from Deadline, the streaming service is going to have available at launch tomorrow three seasons of The Bachelor (Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, and Colton Underwood), three seasons of The Bachelorette (Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, and Becca Kufrin), and then also three seasons of both Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise. There are also versions of the show from the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand that will be coming to the service.

So why HBO Max for the franchise, as opposed to one owned by ABC’s parent company Disney? The simplest answer to that is that ABC/Disney don’t actually own the franchise. It’s a part of the Warner Bros. family … and so is HBO Max. This is why this makes so much more sense as a long-term home. Note that there is no guarantee that all seasons will eventually find their way to the platform, but this is another good reason to sign up.

Hopefully, this will at least help to deal with one of the biggest droughts out there in the history of the franchise. While we had The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, we hardly consider that a proper season of the show. Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette may not happen until the fall at the earliest, and we’ve heard nothing in regards to plans for Bachelor in Paradise.

