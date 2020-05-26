Blindspot season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Who’s been shot?







Just in case Blindspot season 5 has not put you through enough this season, brace yourselves in general for episode 5. The June 11 installment entitled “Head Games” is going to feature multiple characters having their lives in peril … and hopefully, we’ll have a different end result than what happened with Reade.

So who is danger? What complicated story is going to come as a result of it? Below, CarterMatt has the full Blindspot season 5 episode 5 synopsis with some more information as to what lies ahead:

06/11/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When Jane is shot and Weller is kidnapped, the team must fight to save both of their lives while maintaining the secrecy of their hidden base. Meanwhile, Weller is haunted by some dark ghosts from Blindspot’s past.

While Jane is clearly going to be in danger, we have a hard time thinking that the NBC series is going to write off its lead before the series finale. Meanwhile, we feel like Weller’s story is just a great opportunity for the show to bring back some familiar faces! Throughout everything that we’ve seen in preparation of the season airing, one of the real constants has been that this is a real love letter to fans. More than likely, the team is trying to find as many unique ways as possible to showcase that. The more that we see it, the better off we’re all going to be as viewers.

Judging from the fact that Weller is being haunted by “dark ghosts,” we have to imagine that these are not going to be people he’ll be altogether happy to see. As if dealing with Madeline wasn’t bad enough for him…

