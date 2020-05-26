Defending Jacob finale spoilers: What’s ahead for Chris Evans, cast?







Come Friday on Apple TV+, the Defending Jacob finale is going to arrive. If you’ve been keeping up-to-date on the series so far, then you know everything that the show is doing to deliver results. This is a powerful series with great performances by Chris Evans, JK Simmons, and more. In the end the hope that there can be closure for the Barber family … but we don’t think anything emotionally is altogether assured here at all.

In the official press release for the finale, the streaming service notes that the “trial comes to an end, but with unexpected consequences.” We should note that this is being billed as a series finale, meaning that there are no clear plans to revisit this at present. They are promising closure and now, the next order of business is working in order to ensure that the episode ends up delivering that.

Below, you can at least check out a small sneak preview to give you a sense of what’s coming. While it may not spoil any outcomes, it does give you a chance to see a fantastic back-and-forth between Andy and Billy. Maybe this will be enough of a tease to convince you to watch if you haven’t seen the show at some point over the last little while.

Has Defending Jacob been one of the bigger series for Apple TV+ out there? We’d argue that it is at least near the top of the list. While the streaming service doesn’t release all that much in the way of viewership info, both this and The Morning Show feel like the two series that have generated the most attention around themselves. (Mythic Quest is also very much underrated, and we would highly recommend giving it a look.)

